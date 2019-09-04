Street Lights Out Along College Avenue Because of IndyGo Red Line Construction

INDIANAPOLIS — The only thing lighting the street between 38th Street and 42nd Street on College Avenue at night time are car lights.

“We have lights on, and then poof one day the lights are gone, and we are left out in the dark — literally and figuratively — as to what’s going on,” Jared Hall, who lives along College Avenue, said.

With more people getting on and off the new IndyGo Red Line, folks who live in the area say they can’t walk to and from in the area at night when it’s completely dark outside.

When Hall reached out to Indianapolis Power and Light — like some of his other neighbors — he was met with confusing responses.

