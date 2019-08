Alex Trebek announced earlier this year that he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Well now we send a well needed congratulations to him as he completed his chemo therapy!

This is what Alex had to say,

“I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully that is over,” Trebek said in a video. “I’m on the mend and that’s all I can say right now.”

He still has three years left on his Jeopardy contract.

Source:cnn.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: