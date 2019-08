The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards are tonight and Hip-Hop’s finest are due for some big-time awards. Nominees include 21 Savage, chart-topping Lil Nas X, Cardi B, Drake and Travis Scott. Big names will also be performing on the stage including Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, Normani, Lizzo, and the star of the night, Missy Elliott. Elliot is also to receive the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

(Source-MTV)

