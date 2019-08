Missy Elliot is being honored at this year’s MTV’s Video Music Award on August 26th. Elliot will be the first female rapper to receive the Video Vanguard Award when the show broadcasts live from Newark, New Jersey. She’ll also perform on the program for the first time since 2003. In addition, MTV is creating a pop-up museum in her honor in New York City on August 24th and August 25th.

