Nas & Universal Music Announce Mass Appeal Media

Nas is known as one of the greatest rappers of all time, but he’s also revealing to be quite the businessman.

The Queensbridge rapper has teamed up with Universal Music for an international division in Asia launching Mass Appeal India. The label will function out of Universal Music India’s offices in Mumbai and hopes to “amplify India’s burgeoning hip-hop culture on a global scale.”

Along with the launch of the label, rapper DIVINE was signed as the first artist on the Indian division.

(Source–Billboard)