Colts Fall To Browns, Indians rally, Fever Lose Big, & College Football Is Almost Here

Chad Kelly was 12 of 17 for 115 yards and a touchdown, but the Colts fell 21-17 to the Browns at home in preseason action on Saturday. Deon Cain caught seven passes for 80 yards. Aca’Cedric Ware rushed the ball seven times for 24 yards. The Colts drop to 0-and-2 on the preseason. Indianapolis will host the Bears on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Indians scored five in the bottom of the ninth to force extras in an 8-7 win over the IronPigs at Victory Field. Ke’Bryan Hayes homered in the ninth to force the 10th inning. Christian Kelley singled in Will Craig for the walk off win. Indianapolis improves to 61-and-64 on the season. The Indians will visit Toledo tonight.

The Indiana Fever had a rough one in Washington D.C. as they lose 107-68 to the Mystics. Tiffany Mitchell led the Fever with 17 points. Indiana drops to 9-and-17 on the season. The Fever will host the New York Liberty on Tuesday.

And the countdown is on for College Football as the Indiana Hoosiers will open their season against Ball State August 31st. Purdue opens their season August 30th at Nevada.

