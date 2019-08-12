John Legend Surprise Performance In Dayton

Singer John Legend put on a surprise show last night for survivors and victims’ families of the mass shooting in Dayton that left nine people dead. The (Springfield)Ohio native was in town to show his support for the community, touring the entertainment district where the massacre happened.

He was shown around by Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley before the two held a press conference, with Legend at one point saying “I think we have to vote as if our lives depended on it because they really do. We need to vote for politicians that will support gun safety measures.” After the press conference he performed a few songs.

