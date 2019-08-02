Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

A Petition To Move Halloween Date?

Children (4-7) dressed up for Halloween, group portrait

Source: Ariel Skelley / Getty

There’s a petition to move Halloween …

Related: Who Won Halloween 2K18: The Good, The Bad &  Wackest Celebrity Costumes

More than 62-thousand people have now signed the change-dot-org petition to move Halloween from October 31st to the last Saturday of the month. The Halloween and Costume Association says with 38-hundred injuries each year, it could be safer for children to trick-or-treat on a weekend. The petition also lists safety tips for parents and partiers.

Related: Beyoncé Channels Toni Braxton For “Phoni Braxton” Halloween Costume [PHOTOS]

What do you think about moving Halloween to the last Saturday of the month? If this goes through, what’s next? New Years Eve?

Trick Or Treat: The Best Halloween Costumes On The ‘Gram
2 photos
APetition to move Halloween date , change dot org Halloween Petition , The Halloween and Costume Association

Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close