A Petition To Move Halloween Date?

There’s a petition to move Halloween …

More than 62-thousand people have now signed the change-dot-org petition to move Halloween from October 31st to the last Saturday of the month. The Halloween and Costume Association says with 38-hundred injuries each year, it could be safer for children to trick-or-treat on a weekend. The petition also lists safety tips for parents and partiers.

What do you think about moving Halloween to the last Saturday of the month? If this goes through, what’s next? New Years Eve?