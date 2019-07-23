Portion Of Lodge Now “Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway”

A portion of freeway outside Detroit’s City Hall is now known at the “Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway” following a ceremony. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the measure on the hood of a pink 1958 Cadillac.

State Representative Leslie Love authored the measure and says she believes the “Queen of Soul” would be very happy with the honor. A pink Cadillac was an integral part of Franklin’s hit “Freeway of Love” back in 1985. Several members of Franklin’s family and close friends attended the ceremony.

(Source-Variety)

