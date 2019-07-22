Booker Says Trump Is Worse Than A Racist

One of the people hoping to become the next President says our current leader is worse than a racist. On CNN’s State of the Union, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker compared President Trump to segregationist and former Alabama governor George Wallace.

Booker said Trump is using “racist tropes and racial language for political gains and trying to use this as a weapon to divide our nation against itself.” His comments come a week after tweets from Trump telling four freshman Congress women to “go back” to other countries ignited a firestorm of criticism.

