Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Shonda Rhimes Talks About 117-Pound Weight Loss: ‘I Wanted To Be Around For My Kids’ [VIDEO, PHOTOS]

Shonda Rhimes is one of the most successful Black women in TV history but for the past several years, she’s also been struggling with her weight. Well, if you’ve seen her recently, then you know that struggle has been in the words of, Olivia Pope, the character she created, “handled.”

Rhimes says she lost 117 pounds over the last year the old-fashioned way – through diet and exercise. She told Extra that her main motivation was her children. Rhimes has two adopted daughters and had another one via gestational surrogate.

Still, Rhimes says she hates both dieting and exercise. But obviously, she likes both looking and feeling good.

Shonda Rhimes, February 2014

02/28/2014 - Shonda Rhimes - 51st Annual ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon - Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel - Beverly Hills, CA, USA - Keywords: Arts Culture and Entertainment, Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Celebrity, Celebrities Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False - Photo Credit: Kazuki Hirata / HollywoodNewsWire.net / PRPhotos.com - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Portrait Face Count: 1

Shonda Rhimes Talks About 117-Pound Weight Loss: ‘I Wanted To Be Around For My Kids’ [VIDEO, PHOTOS] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

ABC shows , Shonda Rhimes , Weight Loss

1 2Next page »

Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close