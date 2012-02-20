Breaking News: Ray J Breaks His Silence About Whitney Houston’s Death

Ray J Finally Breaks His Silence About The Death Of Whitney Houston

Whintey’s funneral was clearly emotional for Ray J, and now the singer’s on-and-off boyfriend has finally broken his silence.

One of the most touching moments during Whitney Houston‘s beautiful funeral service was when her chrome casket was led out of the church while her song “I Will Always Love You” played in the background.

As the casket was carried down the aisle, Ray J, who was seated near the front of the church with his sister Brandy, touched the side of the coffin, covering his mouth and breaking down into tears before falling into an inconsolable weep.

Ray J is rumored to have been romantically involved with Whitney on-and-off, and was seen out with the 48-year-old singer in L.A. the week before she died in Beverly Hills.

The singer/rapper/producer released the following statement Friday morning:

“Over the past few days I’ve tried to process the emptiness that I am experiencing. What my heart feels cannot be expressed in words. The world lost an icon but I lost my close friend. Nippy I miss you so much! You were so happy and full of love. Your smile will live in my heart forever.” -Ray J Norwood (CBS) Singer Ray J has broken his silence on the death of Whitney Houston. He was spotted with Houston just days before her death and was rumored to have been romantically linked with the songstress. Now Ray J is speaking up about the loss, saying he spent the last week trying to “process the emptiness” he feels. “What my heart feels cannot be expressed in words,” he added. “The world lost an icon, but I lost my close friend.” Then calling Houston by her nickname, Ray J said, “Nippy, I miss you so much!” Houston died in a hotel suite in Beverly Hills, Calif., last Saturday. A source said Ray J rushed over to the Beverly Hilton hotel as soon as he heard the news. He “spent the night comforting [Houston’s daughter] Bobbi Kristina,” an insider told Us Weekly. “He’s absolutely devastated.”

Click here for more Whitney Houston Update & WTLC LIVE at her Monorail

Also On 106.7 WTLC: