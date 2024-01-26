Simone Party View Full Schedule Simone Party

Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran started in the industry at the tender age 16, on Chicago’s 106 JAMZ. Simone headed to the south for college and took over nights at WBHJ 95.7 JAMZ in Birmingham, AL. Prior to graduating from her beloved HBCU-Stillman College, her talents lead her to Mid-days at WRJH Hot 97 in Jackson, Mississippi. Simone had the ability to get exclusive interviews with the top artist and keep her listeners up on the latest entertainment news and inside gossip. After receiving a call from the VP of Clear Channel, Simone moved to the “City of Blues” and became the #1 rated mid-day personality in Memphis, TN WHRK-K97 while also being the midday talent for many other Clear Channel stations. Simone left the south to head back to the midwest, to join Radio One’s 101.1 The Wiz in Cincinnati, OH as the mid- day personality and Assistant Program Director.

Simone has always used her platform by giving back to each community and city she has worked in. She created and organized her sister2sister empowerment events, celebrity basketball games, her Enchanted Evening Prom Dress Drive and her annual Can I…? Awareness and Celebrity Weekend benefitting women and children of domestic violence. Simone is a true genuine personality with the heart of an angel who aims to encourage and empower everyone she meets.

In 2012, Simone made the decision to leave radio and take a HR Executive position in the healthcare field, but she is now back reuniting with her “FIRST LOVE” and rock’n the mic weekends on WTLC!