HomeArts & Entertainment

Y’all Know What This Is: 12 Songs You Didn’t Know Jermaine Dupri Produced

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

WE tv Celebrates "Power, Influence & Hip Hop: The Remarkable Rise Of So So Def" And Season 3 Of "Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta"

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN


Happy Birthday, Jermaine Dupri! The Hall of Fame songwriter, producer and artist is one year shy of 50 years old today. Dupri has written from some of the biggest acts in the business like Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson and Usher.  HIs resume is so extensive that most people don’t know he wrote some of the songs included in the list below.

Jermaine Dupri, affectionately known as JD, discovered a young Kris Kross at an Atlanta mall in 1991, which simultaneously launched his own career. He dominated the 90’s at just 19 years old, but he had been performing since the age of 12 as a background dancer for the group Whodini. Fast forward to decades later, JD is still at the pulse of R&B and hip hop music lending his ear to young artists such as Ari Lennox and her latest single “Pressure.”

The all-around talent has his own hit records like Atlanta’s theme song, “Welcome to Atlanta.” He has also blessed many careers over the years, adding to the success of some of your favorite artists. It is his hustle and innate musical gifts that keep Dupri at the head of the game. He continues to evolve as music changes, and he’s always a few steps ahead of the beat.

There have been some rumors about him challenging Diddy to a Verzuz battle, but nothing has been confirmed. Diddy may be the only one who could step to Jermaine Dupri, and that still may be a close call. The two joke alongside Snoop Dogg and Fat Joe on a recent Instagram live, where JD proves a battle against Diddy may be a bit unnecessary considering all that he’s accomplished.

Today, we give JD his flowers for being an undeniable talent in this business for nearly 40 years. Here are some of the hits you may not have known Jermaine Dupri produced as we celebrate the entertainer’s 49th birthday.

Y’all Know What This Is: 12 Songs You Didn’t Know Jermaine Dupri Produced  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Nelly – “Grillz”

Source:Nelly

Hard to forget this classic. JD’s classic tag, “y’all know what this is.. So, So Def,” briefly introduces the track.

2. UGK – “Money, Hoes, And Power

Source:210stunta

Well, JD is actually on this record. Not many can say they have a record with UGK. 

3. MC Lyte ft. Xscape – “Keep On Keepin’ On”

Source:MC Lyte

The beat rides like a JD record. 

4. Aaliyah – “I Gotcha Back”

Source:Blackground Records 2.0

Finally, fans have Aaliyah’s discography at their fingertips. Jermaine Dupri is a part of her classic catalogue. 

5. Alicia Keys – “Girlfriend”

Source:Alicia Keys

A deep cut from Alicia Keys and Jermaine Dupri ladies and gentlemen. 

6. Ma$e ft. 112, Jay Z & Lil Cease – “Cheat On You”

Source:mase

Another beat that just rides like no other. 

7. TLC – “My Life”

Source:TLC

Of course he was a part of TLC’s career. He had a chokehold on the 90’s. 

8. Ludacris ft. Pastor Troy – “Get Off Me”

Source:Ludacris

A staple Atlanta beat that makes you want to Bankhead bounce. 

9. Tamia – “Still”

Source:illnana

He produced and co-wrote this song for Tamia. 

10. The Isley Brothers – “Gotta Be With You”

Source:The Isley Brothers

Jermaine Dupri and The Isley Brothers is such a treat. Real baby making music. 

11. Cam’Ron – “Rockin and Rollin”

Source:kaytiiswavyyy

An early record for Cam’Ron off his debut album Confessions of Fire. Jermaine Dupri’s infectious beat was the perfect touch to a fun record from the Harlem rapper.. 

12. Dem Franchize Boyz – “I Think They Like Me”

Source:Dem Franchize Boyz

His tag and sound is written all over this, and he even has his own verse. It was a huge record in the early 2000’s, but many people don’t think of Jermaine Dupri when they think of Dem Franchize Boyz, and we’re here to remind you of how iconic he is. 

Latest

Kelly Price Reportedly Missing In Georgia Following COVID-19 Battle

 6 hours ago
09.24.21

Michael K. Williams Cause Of Death Revealed To Be Accidental Overdose

 8 hours ago
09.24.21

This Is Not A Drill: ‘Tiger King’ Season 2 Is Coming To Netflix

 8 hours ago
09.24.21

Fugees Reunite For 1st Time In 15 Years At New York’s Pier 17, World Tour Launching Soon [Photos]

 10 hours ago
09.24.21

Drake Celebrates ‘Certified Lover Boy’ In Miami With Celebrity Friends Including The Real Wolf of Wall Street

 12 hours ago
09.24.21

EXCLUSIVE: Kurupt Talks New LP ‘TRANSITION,’ Dropping Fresh Single “Transformation” & More

 13 hours ago
09.24.21

No Surprise: Jennifer Hough Receiving Death Threats From Nicki Minaj’s Fans Following ‘The Real’ Interview

 13 hours ago
09.24.21

Beyoncé Pens Heartfelt Letter Thanking Fans For 40th Birthday Wishes: ‘I Cried Tears Of Joy’

 17 hours ago
09.24.21

In His Dreams: R. Kelly’s Trial Defense Compares Him To MLK During Closing Arguments

 19 hours ago
09.24.21

Lil Rel Steps In Big Time After A.J. Johnson’s Widow Said No One Was Donating To Husband’s GoFundMe

 21 hours ago
09.24.21
Photos
Close