IBE Events

WTLC Black Expo Summer Celebration

Published on July 14, 2023

WTLC is out at Indiana Black Expos all weekend long!

Come out and check it out with us!

Summer Celebration is Indiana Black Expo’s largest event that showcases Black Culture in Indiana is in its 52nd year.  As a pillar of the state, IBE’s priority focus areas include economics equity, education equity, community empowerment, and health equity.  All proceeds from Summer Celebration help support IBE’s year-round initiatives, including its Education Conference, Black Business Training Institute, Scholarship Fund, Performing Arts Academy, Community Learning Hub, and more!

Check out all of our photos and content from black expo below!

 

1. Friday – Indiana Black Expo – Summer Celebration!

Summer Celebration Indiana Black Expo 2023 At Indiana Convention Center Source:n/a

17. Indiana Black Expo

Indiana Black Expo Source:Tyree Jakes

22. WTLC Black Expo Summer Celebration

WTLC Black Expo Summer Celebration Source:WTLC Black Expo Summer Celebration

