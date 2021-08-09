HomeArts & EntertainmentMusic

Celebrate Whitney Houston’s Birthday With 10 Timeless Music Videos

Posted 19 hours ago

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Whitney Houston

Source: Mirrorpix / Getty

On this day in 1963, a star was born. Whitney Elizabeth Houston’s humble beginnings in middle-class Newark, New Jersey, where she performed as a soloist at the New Hope Baptist Church, offered just a glimpse of the gift she’d one day share with the world.

As her range, voice and confidence grew, Houston found herself signed to Arista Records in the early 1980s and before the age of 21, she would appear on national television, performing a song called “Home” on The Merv Griffin Show. Her self-titled debut album was released on February 14, 1985 and it would be the first of many projects for the singer. Outside of music, Houston carved a nice lane as an actress, topping the box office with hits like The Bodyguard and Waiting to Exhale.

Sadly, we lost Whitney in February 2012, but her music remains. On what would have been her 58th birthday, we invite you to look back at ten classic videos from one of the greatest recording artists of all time.

Celebrate Whitney Houston’s Birthday With 10 Timeless Music Videos  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. I Wanna Dance With Somebody

2. So Emotional

3. Saving All My Love For You

4. I Have Nothing

5. I’m Every Woman

6. How Will I Know

7. Run To You

8. You Give Good Love

9. Exhale

10. I Will Always Love You

Latest
10 items

Remembering Bernie Mac: A Hilarious Look Back At His Funniest On-Screen Moments

 17 hours ago
08.09.21

H.E.R., Erykah Badu Among Guests At Former President Barack Obama’s 60th Birthday Bash

 1 day ago
08.09.21

Kanye West ‘Donda’ Album Has New Release Date, Again

 1 day ago
08.09.21

Erykah Badu Posts Video Of Obama Dancing At His 60th Birthday Party In Martha’s Vineyard

 2 days ago
08.09.21
15 items

Team USA Men’s Basketball Captures 16th Gold Medal After Besting France At Tokyo Olympics

 3 days ago
08.09.21
10 items

Black Gold: Allyson Felix Becomes The Most Decorated American Track Olympian Ever

 3 days ago
08.09.21

LeVar Burton Graciously Thanks Fans After Jeopardy Locks In New Host

 3 days ago
08.08.21

CNN Fires Three Employees For Not Being Vaccinated

 3 days ago
08.08.21

NHL’s First Black Player Willie O’Ree Receives U.S. Senate’s Full Support For Congressional Gold Medal

 4 days ago
08.08.21

Megan Thee Stallion Sounds Off Against Homophobia In Hip-Hop Says ‘Representation Is Important’

 4 days ago
08.08.21
Photos
Close