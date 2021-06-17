WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Venus Ebony Starr Williams has shown us time and again what it takes to be at the top of your game. A former world No. 1 in both singles and doubles, the superstar tennis player is often listed among the all-time greats of her sport. Still, Williams finds time to be with family as well as establish herself as a full-fledged entrepreneur.

In 2001, she was named one of the 30 most powerful women in America by the Ladies Home Journal. Six years later, she launched her fashion brand, EleVen. The line debuted at New York Fashion Week in 2012 and was modeled by athletes instead of models, a decision made by Williams herself to highlight the kind of people the line was designed for.

Check out the gallery for photos and video clips of Williams through the years.

20 Times Venus Williams Perfectly Balanced Business, Family & Fashion [PICS]