HomeSports

Twitter Thoroughly Enjoyed Candace Parker Schooling Shaquille O’Neal On Modern Basketball

Posted March 4, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Twitter Absolutely Enjoyed Candace Parker Schooling Shaquille O'Neal

Source: Julio Aguilar / Getty

Twitter Thoroughly Enjoyed Candace Parker Schooling Shaquille O’Neal On Modern Basketball  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

Accurate, lol. 

2.

Not one lie told. 

3.

Oop.

4.

Facts.

5.

Her facial reactions to Shaq’s nonsense said it all. 

6.

He damn sure was, smh.

7.

Exactly.

8.

We would love to see it. 

9.

Boom. 

10.

Yup.

Latest
Colin Cowherd Slams Baker Mayfield Over UFO Claims
 7 hours ago
03.05.21
Kobe And Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Overcoming Grief After Death Of Kobe, Gianna
 12 hours ago
03.05.21
Cardi B. x Fashion Nova
E! True Hollywood Story Reboots With First Episode On Cardi B
 12 hours ago
03.05.21
Big Sean Opens Up to Prof. Michael Eric Dyson About His Suicidal Thoughts & Coping With Mental Health
 1 day ago
03.04.21
Kirk Franklin On His New Podcast ‘Good Words,’ & A Future HBCU Halftime Show [EXCLUSIVE]
 1 day ago
03.04.21
50 Cent Planning Trip to Texas After State Lifts Mask Mandates
 2 days ago
03.04.21
The Fresh Prince of Politics? Will Smith Considering a Run for Office
 3 days ago
03.03.21
Jonathan McReynolds Responds To KevOnStage, Talks New Music, Sunday’s Best & More!
 3 days ago
03.03.21
Andra Day Historic Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama [VIDEO]
 4 days ago
03.02.21
D’Angelo Was Supposed To Battle Maxwell On Valentine’s Day For Verzuz
 5 days ago
03.01.21
Eddie Murphy Confirms Prince Beating Him In Basketball Was Absolutely Accurate
 5 days ago
03.01.21
15 items
Twitter Schools The Youngins On Who Exactly Black Thought Is
 6 days ago
03.02.21
Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Returned Safely
 6 days ago
03.01.21
Roseanne Barr Trying to Get Kanye West’s Attention Through Social Media and a Swimsuit
 6 days ago
03.01.21
Photos
Close