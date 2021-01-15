Twitter Sends Well Wishes To Karl Anthony Towns After He Tests Positive For COVID-19 was originally published on cassiuslife.com
1.
I wish covid would leave Karl Anthony Towns the fuck alone gotdamn man— America is musty 2021 (@DragonflyJonez) January 15, 2021
2.
To know what Karl-Anthony Towns and his family have been through and to now have this, there are just no words.— Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) January 15, 2021
3.
You got this @KarlTowns 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tbrTIWAzXN— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 15, 2021
4.
Man hasn't covid already done enough to Karl-Anthony Towns— Troydan (@Troydan) January 15, 2021
5.
Gersson Rosas on Karl-Anthony Towns:— Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) January 15, 2021
“What Karl and his family has been through, this is heartbreaking... Karl is the most important thing to this franchise.”
6.
Karl-Anthony Towns and his family have endured far too much in the last year. Please lift them up. https://t.co/gPMpKmyEGE— JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 15, 2021
7.
REPORT: Karl-Anthony Towns has tested positive for COVID-19.— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 15, 2021
Prayers up. 🙏🙏
8.
You gonna make it thru big dawg 💪🏾— 💯 Cash (@CashNasty) January 15, 2021
9.
This man and his family have been through so much heartbreak in the last 10 months. Man... Praying for @KarlTowns. https://t.co/w0yaDGYCmS— Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) January 15, 2021
10.
Karl Anthony Towns been through ENOUGH dealing with COVID-19 through his family and now he has it. I hope he recovers 100%— Chelsea. (@charmdiddy) January 15, 2021