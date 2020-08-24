HomeSports

Twitter Is Clowning Paul George For His Poor Playoff Perfomance

Posted August 24, 2020

Twitter Is Paul George "Pandemic P" After Another Terrible Shooting Game

Source: Mike Ehrmann / Getty

Playoff P? That’s what many NBA fans are saying watching Paul George stink it up in the bubble during the Clippers’ first-round matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.

Through four games, the man who once made his name in the postseason is shooting an abysmal 10/47 FGs and has only scored 34 points. He didn’t help his case on Sunday night going  3/14 FGs in a thriller that went into overtime that saw the game come down to a buzzer-beater from the NBA’s current phenom, Luka Doncic.

Twitter is clowning the 6-time NBA All-Star for not living up to his legendary nickname.

Photo: Mike Ehrmann / Getty

Twitter Is Clowning Paul George For His Poor Playoff Perfomance  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. LOL Bruh.

2. You hate to see it.

3. Damn

4. DAMN

5. Truuuueeee

6. Sad, but also true.

7. LOL leave Playoff P alone.

8. Accurate

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Latest
13 items
Twitter Is Clowning Paul George For His Poor…
 2 days ago
08.25.20
Photos
Close