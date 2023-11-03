Tiffany “New York” Pollard Drags Omarosa For All The Filth, X Applauds The Legend

When it comes to reality television, Tiffany “New York” Pollard and Omarosa Manigault Newman are the top tier of “Don’t F around, because you will find out” energy. The two came to a head on E!’s House Of Villains, with the former reading the latter for all the filth.

SPOILERS AHEAD.

So on House Of Villains reality stars with bad reps compete for a cash prize and get voted off at the end of each episode after some sort of contests, or whatever. Some of the participants include the aforementioned as well as Tanisha Thomas from Bad Girls Club, Bobby Lytes from Love & Hip Hop and other folk that don’t much matter to what we’re discussing here. Oh, and Joel McHale is the host.

Anyway, on the latest and fourth episode, Pollard was basically on the chopping block, with Omarosa holding one of the votes to decide if the stays or not. Lytes manages to escape being in the bottom three, leaving Pollard and some chick named Anfisa Arkhipchenko to their fate. Rather than beg for mercy, Pollard went yolo.

“I’m the original HBI-motherf*cking C,” she said, “And I deserve my spot here in the House of Villains. So I need y’all to keep me here. I don’t want a sympathy vote. I don’t need a sympathy vote. But I need y’all to understand the pecking order.”

True, true. And to this, Omarosa decided to get froggy. “So you don’t want my sympathy vote? That’s what you’re saying?,” said the former Trump and White House employee, who got royally canned. But New Yitty wasn’t having it.

“Since I already said that, Omarosa,” said Pollard, “May I also say that I find you to be a cock-sucking, come-guzzling Republican cunt, and I sleep better at night knowing that you’re not in the White House.”

Well damn. Omarosa tried to play it, but you could tell she wasn’t ready for that verbal TKO.

This is the stuff of legend, and considering the vitriol many have for Omarosa to this day, it’s a celebration X, formerly known as Twitter. See some of the best reactions in the gallery.

Tiffany “New York” Pollard Drags Omarosa For All The Filth, X Applauds The Legend was originally published on hiphopwired.com