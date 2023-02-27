These Celebs Brought The Style To Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week is in full swing, and the fashions are marvelous. Everything from distressed denim to peekaboo bras and oversized jackets has been seen on the runways. And while we love fashion week for the upcoming style forecast, we also enjoy seeing all the fly celebrities attending the shows.
Fashion week is an exciting time for fashion lovers because we get to see what looks will be popular in the upcoming months. The runway styles are always often creative and full of pizzaz. But it’s the celebrities’ outfits that give us the inspiration we seek. The who’s who among our favorite stars have been stomping up and down the Milan streets looking like style gods and goddesses. People like Savannah James and Halle Bailey have been serving looks galore, and we are soaking up their style genius.
If you’re looking for style inspiration or simply want to drool over your faves sitting front row, we’ve got you covered. Below are five of our favorite personalities who brought the style to Milan Fashion Week.
1. Sabrina ElbaSource:Getty
Sabrina Elba is synonymous with couture. She brings the style with whatever she sports. The beautiful model was draped in a Gucci menswear look that we stan! It featured a long Gucci coat, a white collared shirt with a tie, distressed jeans, loafers, and a classic bag. She topped her look off with Gucci sunglasses.
2. Halle BaileySource:Getty
Halle Bailey was stunning in a pink Gucci look that gave soft spring vibes. She paired the slip dress with red, strappy sandals and a white Gucci bag.
3. Halle BaileySource:Getty
Halle didn’t stop her serve at the Gucci show. She showed up to the Gucci afterparty clad in a monogram Gucci coat, a high-waisted, lace Gucci skirt, and a black Gucci corset.
4. Sabrina ElbaSource:Getty
Sabrina hopped over to the Ferragamo presentation and stole the show in a form-fitting long, pink dress that she paired with red-opera-length gloves.
5. A$AP RockySource:Getty
A$ap Rocky showed off his style skills in a Gucci striped blazer paired with a long skirt that covered his matching suit pants. He accessorized his look in block heel shoes, a black tie, and the letter G braided into his hairdo.
6. Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey channeled the 90’s in this casual-chic look by Bally. The socialite wore an oversized denim shirt with a black crocodile skirt that featured a high split. Her accessories included gold drop earrings, gold bracelets, and a side part with bumped ends.
7. Savannah James
Savannah James applied pressure in a gray Gucci suit equipped with embellished wide-leg pants. She added a light blue collared shirt to complement the look, a white Gucci purse, and white Gucci pointy-toe heels for extra flair.
8. Savannah James
Mrs. James followed up with this fire Dolce & Gabbana look after her Gucci ensemble. She served on a platter in a black lace bodysuit, black oversized puffy-sleeve coat, and black combat boots. Her black D&G purse and a Pat McGrath makeup beat were the cherries on top of this look.