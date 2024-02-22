These AT&T Outage Posts Will Make You Laugh, Unless Your Phone Is Still Off

Is your phone working? A nationwide AT&T mobile service outage took over social media this morning. Keep scrolling to see our favorite posts on X about the crazy start to Thursday morning.

What seems like a vast majority of AT&T users were going through it, as their typical cell phone bars were replaced with an ‘SOS’ message. They couldn’t make phone calls or send texts during the outage.

Per WIBC.com:

Media reports say that the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and other agencies are looking into whether the cause is a cyberattack or technical difficulties. AT&T said some customers are experiencing interruptions and are encouraged to call Wi-Fi until service is restored.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

It seems that service to numerous customers has already been restored. We are, however, still waiting for AT&T to release an official statement.

As we are all keenly aware, if the real world is going through something, it’s 100 times worse on social media. X hasn’t disappointed. Thousands of angry AT&T users have taken to social media to express their displeasure.

Some commented on how embarrassing it was for their phones to not be working. Others have beckoned AT&T for a discount on upcoming bills.

Let’s face it, our smartphones have turned into one of life’s necessities. Parents rely on it to communicate with their kids at school. Law enforcement relies on it to connect with employees in the field. We could keep going on and on…

But, isn’t it sometimes just a bit more fun to read X posts and laugh about the hilarity of it all?

So, is your phone working? Did you have trouble reaching anyone during the AT&T outage?

Keep scrolling to check out reactions from X!

These AT&T Outage Posts Will Make You Laugh, Unless Your Phone Is Still Off was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com