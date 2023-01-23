WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé was reportedly paid a whopping $24 million to perform at an invite-only concert in Dubai, and for a few moments, she shared the stage with her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

It’s been a few years since Queen Bey has performed on stage, but last Saturday she made her triumphant return as the headliner for the grand opening of ‘Atlantis The Royal’, Dubai’s latest luxury resort.

While social media went wild after hearing Beyoncé and Blue performed together at the epic show, some users quickly complained about the lack of video of Blue’s performance that actually made it to the internet. There conspicuously, or perhaps inconspicuously, isn’t very much video of Blue Ivy actually signing, but what did make it social media has quickly gone viral.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For about an hour Mrs. Carter performed her smash records in front of a star-studded crowd. Perhaps the most darling moment was when she shared the stage with 11-year-old Blue Ivy, as they performed Brown Skin Girl from 2019’s The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack.

Conspicuously missing from the performance was any content from Beyoncé’s latest album Renaissance, which she’s reportedly saving for an upcoming tour.

Check out clips from the performance below and check out what some fans had to say about the mommy/daughter duet!

The Internet Celebrates Beyoncé’s Viral Dubai Duet With Daughter Blue Ivy… Sort Of was originally published on wzakcleveland.com