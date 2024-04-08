Listen Live
The City Girls Are Fighting! JT & Yung Miami Exchange Words On X: “This Your Last Day Playing Dumb”

Published on April 8, 2024

Future And Friends One Big Party Tour - Sunrise, FL

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

After weeks of speculation from fans about the future of the City Girls, things seemed to have reached a breaking point after the duo exchanged heated words on X, formerly Twitter.

In a series of tweets, JT first responded to Saucy Santana, telling the rapper to refrain from mentioning her in an upcoming TV show which is said to address the current situation with Diddy.

“And I better not be mentioned since I’m not in an episode! Nothing should be addressed without me WHO ARE YOU? you done gave yourself a position of power! Your not my power of attorney sit your ass down!!!,” JT said in a tweet. 

However, everything went left after a few subtweets led the two to put a name on it.

Check it out below:

 

We hate to see the girls fighting and hope they can figure things out in due time! Of course, fans have a lot to say so keep scrolling to see what’s popping on the bird app!

