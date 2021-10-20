The Cast of ‘Marvel Studios’ Eternals’ Looked Stunning On The Film’s World Premiere Red Carpet

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The insanely beautiful cast of the highly-anticipated film Marvel Studios’ Eternals hit the red carpet in Hollywood, to celebrate the world premiere of the forthcoming epic superhero film.

The Chloé Zhao-directed epic boasts an impressive ensemble cast of Hollywood’s most prominent and brightest stars, and they were all on hand to celebrate the arrival of their film. While Black Widow served as the kick-starter for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 slate of films, Marvel Studios’ Eternals will help lay the foundation. This film’s plot will have major implications that will reverberate in the future films that follow it.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals stars Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. They all were on hand, and yes, they looked amazing as they blessed the red carpet.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals arrives only in theaters on Nov.5. Based on the early reactions from those who have been fortunate to see it early, it deserves to be experienced on the biggest screen possible. Advanced tickets for the film are now on sale and can be purchased by heading here.

You can peep more photos from the Marvel Studios’ Eternals world premiere in the gallery below.

Photos: Getty Images

