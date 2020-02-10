The Came Before Tiger Woods: Wake-Robin Golf Club, Inc

For Black History Month, WOL News Talk 1450 AM, WYCB My Spirit 1340 and Praise 104.1 will be taking a look at golfers who came before Tiger Woods and the struggles to play the game in a segregated society. Today we take a look at the ladies the Wake-Robin Golf Club

The Wake-Robin Golf Club is the oldest African American Women’s Golf Club in the United States. For over 80 years, the club has been working interest in golf and encourage women in Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area and nationwide. Founded by Helen Webb Harris in 1937, the club has worked to teach African American women the game of golf and provides them with the abilities/skills to participate in amateur competitive golf events.

The group has created the Helen Webb Harris Scholarship honoring the memory of Helen Webb Harris, Founder of the Wake-Robin Golf Club.

These women have put in the work to give women the opportunity that most couldn’t. In some cases, it taught them the game that would save their life. Today we get a piece of their story, told by 3 women: President Vicki Smith, Vice President Kimberly Robinson and Former President Phyliss Stevenson Jenkins of the Wake-Robin Golf Club.

