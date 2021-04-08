HomeGood News

10 Times Skai Jackson Gave Us Fashion Realness On The Red Carpet

Posted 21 hours ago

Premiere Of Netflix's I Am Not Okay With This In Los Angeles, CA

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty


Skai Jackson is part of the Generation Z population that’s going to change the world. Whether it’s through advocacy, business, fashion, or acting, this group of inspirational teens are giving us a lesson on what it takes to have a strong work ethic.

Skai Jackson is more than just an actress. In 2016, she was listed as one of Time’s most influential teens. Acting since the age of 5, she’s managed a diverse career that includes working as a model, author, YouTuber and professional clapback queen. That, and she’s a fashion icon in the making.

The teen sensation makes each red carpet appearance worth watching. The girl can dress! Between hair, makeup, and wardrobe, she is often compared to a doll. Her big, bright eyes and petite size light up any and every red carpet she visits. Skai’s style is always age-appropriate: nothing is too racy, over-the-top or juvenile.  Yet, she still remains fashion-forward and classy.

Today, (4/8), Skai Jackson turns 19. This birthday milestone is worthy of some fashionable praise. We’re counting down 10 times the actress turned heads with her style, grace and beauty.

1. SKAI JACKSON AT THE PREMIERE OF NETFLIX’S “I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS,” 2020

SKAI JACKSON AT THE PREMIERE OF NETFLIX'S "I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS," 2020 Source:Getty

Skai Jackson attended the premiere of Netflix’s “I Am Not Okay With This” in a red and gold floral embroidered Malan Brenton blazer dress.

2. SKAI JACKSON AT META, 2020

SKAI JACKSON AT META, 2020 Source:Getty

Skai Jackson attended META in a super cute black Vitor Zerbinato matching set.

3. SKAI JACKSON AT THE 21ST ANNUAL WARNER BROS. AND INSTYLE GOLDEN GLOBE AFTER PARTY, 2020

SKAI JACKSON AT THE 21ST ANNUAL WARNER BROS. AND INSTYLE GOLDEN GLOBE AFTER PARTY, 2020 Source:Getty

Skai Jackson attended the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party in a hot pink Red Valentino mini dress.

4. SKAI JACKSON AT THE TODAY SHOW, 2019

SKAI JACKSON AT THE TODAY SHOW, 2019 Source:Getty

Skai Jackson paid a visit to The Today Show clad in a plaid Vatanika dress.

5. SKAI JACKSON AT TLC’S GIVE A LITTLE AWARDS, 2019

SKAI JACKSON AT TLC'S GIVE A LITTLE AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty

Skai Jackson attended TLC’s Give A Little Awards 2019 in a printed Manish Arora dress.

6. SKAI JACKSON SPOTTED IN New York CITY, 2019

SKAI JACKSON SPOTTED IN New York CITY, 2019 Source:Getty

Skai Jackson used the NYC streets as her runway as she headed to her next meeting in a full on Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger ensemble.

7. SKAI JACKSON AT BLACK GIRLS ROCK!, 2019

SKAI JACKSON AT BLACK GIRLS ROCK!, 2019 Source:Getty

Skai Jackson attended Black Girls Rock! in a printed Philosophy strapless mini dress.

8. SKAI JACKSON BEAUTYCON FESITVAL, 2019

SKAI JACKSON BEAUTYCON FESITVAL, 2019 Source:Getty

Skai Jackson attended Beautycon Festival Los Angeles in a fun, metallic Markus Lupfer skirt set.

9. SKAI JACKSON AT THE HOUSE OF UOMA PRESENTS THE LAUNCH OF UOMA BEAUTY, 2019

SKAI JACKSON AT THE HOUSE OF UOMA PRESENTS THE LAUNCH OF UOMA BEAUTY, 2019 Source:Getty

Skai Jackson attended House Of Uoma Presents The Launch Of Uoma Beauty – The World’s First “Afropolitan” Makeup Brand in a silver dress partnered with a black blazer.

10. SKAI JACKSON AT THE PREMIERE OF DISNEY’S “THE LION KING”, 2019

SKAI JACKSON AT THE PREMIERE OF DISNEY'S "THE LION KING", 2019 Source:Getty

Skai Jackson attended the Premiere Of Disney’s “The Lion King” in a metallic Cong Tri blazer dress, with jeweled, puffy shoulders.

