Savannah James Never Misses, Debuts Flowing Red Hairdo

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Savannah James can do no wrong in the beauty, style and grace department. Sis can wear any hair color and slay it all same. From platinum blonde to her latest stint as a red head, her glam squad always understands the assignment. All without the damage — Savannah’s ombre wig is a custom unit from celebrity hair guru King Carter using hair from Upgrade Boutique.

According to Upgrade Boutique, you can rock the same look with ease. “Get this look by @king_carter90 inspired by our muse @mrs_savannahrj,” they captioned the fabulous clip. Upgrade Boutique offers custom wig-making services as well as the stylist of your choice to make it; or you can simply shop their pre-made selection.

Savannah isn’t the only celebrity beauty to flaunt red tresses for the fall. Auburn, chestnut and lighter brown hues are always on trend for the season and these ladies also understood the assignment.

Savannah James Never Misses, Debuts Flowing Red Hairdo  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Saweetie

Saweetie’s fiery red hair is a vast difference from her platinum blonde tresses. The ‘Icy’ rapstress debuted her new do in an Alexander Wang fit and black frame glasses on the ‘gram.

2. Megan Thee Stallion

You know the “H-Town Hottie’ brings the spice. Megan Thee Stallion is giving us heat with her hair and her new Popeye’s Hottie sauce. Even though she’s already switched it up to a new color, she was flexing at Cardi’s birthday bashment in a red wig with bangs. 

3. Kelis

Kelis debuted new music and a new do. The “Midnight Snacks” singer pulled up on our IG timelines rocking auburn/red twists and bare face. 

