17 Top Resurrection Sunday Songs

Posted April 3, 2021

Cross Shaped Tombstone at sunset

Source: Ronda Kimbrow Photography / Getty


Resurrection and “Easter” services take place multiple times throughout the holy weekend to honor the sacrifice Jesus made with His life for our salvation. One of the things great we look forward to the most is the celebration in song. Whether it is Good Friday, Resurrection Sunday, or “Easter” Monday, we can always count on hearing one of these Gospel staples. If you are not familiar with them, we strongly encourage you to click the links and enjoy these classics during this season and throughout the year. Also, checkout more songs to carry you through this year with the links below…

Easter VS Resurrection Sunday: The History

1. “Don’t Cry” by Kirk Franklin

 

With the lyrics “Why do you cry? He has risen. Why are you weeping? He’s not dead” reminding us Resurrection Sunday is a day to celebrate and not to be sad. This song is from Kirk Franklin’s “The Rebirth of Kirk Franklin” Album. 

2. “He Was Hung Up For My Hang Ups” by Twinkie Clark

 

His sacrifice saves us every day.

3. “Easter” by Travis Greene

 

“Easter” – Travis Greene feat. Todd Dulaney singing the chorus: “He Paid it All All to Jesus I owe Sin left a Stain He Washed it as snow When I could not pay He covered for it Hallelujah To the One who paid it All”

4. “He Got Up” by VaShawn Mitchell feat. Dorinda Clark Cole with Sean Tillery & Changed

 

Performers: VaShawn Mitchell feat. Dorinda Clark Cole with Sean Tillery & Changed

Producer: Thomas Hardin Jr.

5. “No Greater Love” by GMWA Mass Choir

 

This is track 2 from the 1986 album entitled “Live At The Miami Civic Auditorium”.

Lead by Deborah Patterson & Written by David Allen

6. “God So Loved The World” by Vanessa Bell Armstrong

 

“God So Loved The World” Vanessa Bell Armstrong

7. “He Decided To Die” by Rev. James Cleveland

 

He Decided To Die (He Would Not Come Down From The Cross)

8. “Celebrate (He Lives)” by Fred Hammond

 

Fred Hammons sings this chorus to let us know he lives!

“Everybody lift your hands if you know that Jesus is worthy Open up and give him praise let’s do it in a hurry If you love him let’s glorify in the song and in the dance You know the savior lives come on and lift up your hands To understand just why we praise let me tell you how it all went down The news spread so very fast people came from miles around This would be the day Christ would be crucified He took his last breath he hung his head and he died They took my savior down from off that rugged cross They laid him in a tomb it seemed all hope was truly lost But the third day came along and broke the rhythm of life The stone was rolled away an angel proudly proclaimed”

9. “My Redeemer Lives” by Nicole C. Mullen

 

Nicole C. Mullen singing, My Redeemer Lives

10. “Because He Lives (Amen)” by Matt Maher

 

Matt Maher performing Because He Lives (Amen) From the 2015 GMA Dove Awards Telecast.

11. “Hosanna” by Krik Franklin

 

Hosanna Forever Ever and Ever We Worship You!

12. “Jesus Lives” by James Hall & Worship And Praise

 

James Hall & Worship And Praise perform Jesus Lives live from New York.

13. “Forever” by Kari Jobe

 

Kari Jobe performing “Forever” live. Sing along with the lyrics “Forever He is glorified Forever He is lifted high Forever He is risen He is alive He is alive We sing hallelujah”

14. “Worthy Is The Lamb” by Fred Hammond

 

Worthy Is The Lamb (Live) · Fred Hammond

15. “Jireh” by Elevation Worship & Maverick City

 

Sing along with the lyrics: “I’ll never be more loved than I am right now Wasn’t holding You up so there’s nothing I can do to let You down Doesn’t take a trophy to make You proud I’ll never be more loved than I am right now”

16. “Hallelujah, God Is Not Dead” by Donald Vails Choraleers

 

From the album, “20th Anniversary Celebration: In Christ Jesus I Have Everything I Need” by the Donald Vails Choraleers.

17. “He Lives” by Youthful Praise

 

He LIVES!

