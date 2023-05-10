Restaurant Deals Just In Time For Mother’s Day

The National Restaurant Association cites “Mother’s Day as the most popular holiday of the year to eat at restaurants.”
Several places have put out deals just in time for the celebration.
“Mother’s Day has historically been a strong, high-traffic holiday for the restaurant industry,” Hudson Riehle, senior vice president of research for the National Restaurant Association, said in a statement.
National Restaurant Association survey says:
- 40% of adults will use a restaurant as part of a special Mother’s Day meal
- 43% of respondents planning to dine in and
- 49% planning to order takeout or delivery
- 60%, plan to bring their children under the age of 18
1. TCBY
TCBY is gifting moms a treat of free frozen yogurt all day.
2. Applebee's
Applebee’s is offering a buy $50 in gift cards, get a $10 bonus promotion for Mother’s Day.
3. The Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory is promoting an online gift card offer; for every $50 in gift cards purchased online through Mother’s Day, guests will receive a $10 bonus card redeemable May 15 through June 7.
4. Krispy Kreme Donuts
Krispy Kreme has rolled out Minis for Mom for a limited time, featuring new mini chocolate iced rose doughnuts, new mini strawberry iced heart doughnuts, and new mini cookies and Kreme doughnuts. A 16-count box also includes four mini Original Glazed doughnuts. On May 12 and May 13, there is a $0 delivery fee applied to orders placed online or through the Krispy Kreme app
5. Zaxby's
Zaxby’s is celebrating all moms with a free kid’s meal this Mother’s Day. The offer is valid with the purchase of an adult meal Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 14 via the brand’s app and at participating locations.
6. Cracker Barrel Old Country
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is offering an all-day pancake breakfast family meal basket to-go and a Momma’s Pancake Breakfast May 13 and May 14. All meal baskets and Momma’s Pancake Breakfast Catering Bundles will include a $10 digital bonus card.
7. KFC
KFC is offering free nuggets, along with a free, downloadable Mother’s Day card.
The offer is available May 10 through May 14 via the KFC mobile app or website.
8. O'Charley's
O’Charley’s is extending its hours to celebrate moms, opening at 10 a.m. – an hour early – on Sunday, May 14. Additionally, the chain has a special menu that includes a Teriyaki salmon bowl, salted caramel cheesecake, and a strawberry rosé spritz, among other options.
9. Bonefish Grill
Bonefish is serving up a special menu for Mom that includes a carrot lava cake, a crushed pineapple martini, and a new wildflower martini.
Also the Scallop & Shrimp Scampi Filet, an old-fashioned cedar plank salmon, Rockefeller Butterfish. Runs through May 22.
10. California Pizza Kitchen
California Pizza Kitchen is also bringing back its heart-shaped pizzas for moms. Krispy Kreme has rolled out “Minis for Mom,” featuring new mini chocolate iced rose doughnuts, new mini strawberry iced heart doughnuts, and new mini cookies and Kreme doughnuts.