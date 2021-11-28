HomeCelebrity News

Remembering Virgil Abloh: Twitter Reacts To The Death Of A Fashion Revolutionary

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Celebrities at the Dior Menswear Spring Summer 2020 Show

Source: Jonathan Rebboah/News Pictures/WENN.com / WENN


It’s the kind of news you hate to hear, especially with a person who still had so many years to live.

Yet here we are: Days after we gathered to give thanks with friends, family and our close circle, revolutionary designer and artist Virgil Abloh has passed away. He was 41 years old.

Louis Vuitton released a statement on Abloh’s passing, writing, “LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce his passing.

“We are all shocked after this terrible news,” LVMH founder Bernard Arnault added. “Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loves ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother, or their friend.”

The revolutionary designer lost his fight with cancer on Sunday, November 28. Take a look at early reactions to his sudden passing in the gallery below.

Remembering Virgil Abloh: Twitter Reacts To The Death Of A Fashion Revolutionary  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

Latest

Ashanti On Receiving The Lady of Soul Award, Vibrating Higher And Staying Positive

 2 days ago
03.10.92
15 items

A Look Back At The Unforgettable Art & Fashion Influence Of Virgil Abloh

 2 days ago
06.09.92
22 items

Remembering Virgil Abloh: Twitter Reacts To The Death Of A Fashion Revolutionary

 2 days ago
11.08.92

Virgil Abloh, Off-White Fashion Designer, Dead At 41

 2 days ago
01.01.70
11 items

Boston Celtics Burger Enes Kanter Changing Name To Enes Kanter Freedom

 2 days ago
02.24.92

Ballsy Move: LeBron James Fined $15K For Grabbing Crotch After Hitting Dagger Shot In Indiana

 3 days ago
01.01.70
15 items

Twitter Clowns Republican Party’s Tweet Highlighting Vice President Kamala Harris’ Cookware Purchase

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Stephen Sondheim, Master of Musical Theater, Dead at 91

 3 days ago
01.01.70
14 items

Dave Chappelle Returns To High School Alma Mater Amid ‘The Closer’ Controversy

 4 days ago
01.01.70
10 items

Viruses In Disguise: WHO Designates New COVID-19 Variant As Omicron, Twitter Gets Decepticon Trending

 4 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close