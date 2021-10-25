HomeCelebrity News

Remembering Freeway’s 21 Yr. Old Daughter, Harmony [PHOTOS]

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Freeway Confessions

Source: Radio One


This was a hard one for Philly. As recently reported, Freeway lost his 21 year old daughter, Harmony, during her battle against cancer. Harmony fought a very strong fight.

She was faced with not being able to walk for the rest of her life, and she overcame that. She continued her fight with a strong spirt and smile on her face, but yesterday, Sunday, October 24th, God called his angel home.

Freeway Mourns The Passing Of His Daughter Harmony

Let’s remember the life of Philly Freeway’s babygirl, Harmony!

RELATED: Freeway Receives a Kidney Transplant

RELATED: Freeway Opens Up About Passing of his Son Jihad Pridgen

Remembering The Life Of Philly Rapper Freeway’s Son Jihad [Photos]

Remembering Freeway’s 21 Yr. Old Daughter, Harmony [PHOTOS]  was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Latest

Drake Gifted Same Rolls-Royce He Used Fake It Til You Make It In [Video]

 4 hours ago
01.01.70
13 items

Goons & Goblins: 13 Spooky Music Videos That Are Perfect For Halloween

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

You Won’t Believe Naptown’s Favorite Halloween Candy!

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

Teen Faces Prison After TikTok Challenge Attack on Disabled Teacher

 5 hours ago
01.13.68
15 items

Scorpio Season: Check Out This List Of 15 Hip-Hop Scorpios

 17 hours ago
01.01.70
9 items

Remembering Freeway’s 21 Yr. Old Daughter, Harmony [PHOTOS]

 20 hours ago
01.01.70
16 items

‘Insecure’ Back: Fans React To Issa and Lawrence, & Tiffany Being an AKA & More In Season 5 Premiere

 24 hours ago
01.01.70

Delonte West Arrested & Released After Drunken Encounter With Florida Police Officers

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Eve Talks New Show, New Baby and New Rapper Clones [VIDEO]

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Condoleezza Rice Ruffled Some Feathers With Her View on The View [VIDEO]

 4 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close