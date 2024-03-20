RECAP: InspireHER Radio One Women’s History Month Reception

Last night at the Indiana Repertory Theatre we held an InspireHER Radio One Women’s History Month Reception to help us recognize the women who inspire us all throughout the city of Indianapolis.

Together, We celebrated 30 amazing women who’s enduring legacy and profound impact on shaping a more inclusive and empowered future has been felt.

InspireHER is a testament to the unwavering strength, grace, and dedication exemplified by these exceptional individuals.

Check out the photos below from the event highlighting our honorees!