Video Throwbacks: 5 Funniest Paul Mooney Moments From “Chappelle’s Show”

Posted May 20, 2021

Paul Mooney In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Paul Mooney’s contribution to the world of entertainment goes far beyond his professional career as a stand-up comedian. As a writer for hit shows like Sanford & Son, The Richard Pryor Show, In Living Color, Good Times and more, Mooney used his unique perspective to highlight the Black experience.

In 2003, Mooney was introduced to a new generation of viewers courtesy of Chappelle’s Show. The hit series had many memorable moments, and today we look back at the iconic series with a return to some of the best sketches featuring the comedic genius of Paul Mooney.

1. Ask A Black Dude

2. Paul Mooney Talks Movies

3. Ask A Black Dude II

4. Negrodamus Predicts the Next President

5. Ask A Black Dude (Deleted Scenes)

6. BONUS: Mooney Talks About Joining “Chappelle’s Show”

