Listen Live
Local

Past Number One Overall Picks In The NFL Draft

Published on April 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Indianapolis Colts v New York Giants

Source: Jim McIsaac / Getty

Past Number One Overall Picks In The NFL Draft

The first overall picks in the NFL draft hold a prestigious position in football history.

Schools like Notre Dame, USC, Oklahoma, and Georgia have produced 5 first overall picks each,

Notable selections that you can expect to see on our list below are Joe Burrow from LSU, Baker Mayfield from Oklahoma, Myles Garrett from Texas A&M and many more,

The two most coveted positions by plers that have been chosen number one overall has been quarterback and defensive end.

Take a look below at Past Number One Overall Picks In The NFL Draft!

The post Past Number One Overall Picks In The NFL Draft appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Past Number One Overall Picks In The NFL Draft  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. Bryce Young | 2023 | QB

Bryce Young | 2023 | QB Source:Getty

Drafted by: Carolina Panthers

College: Alabama

2. Travon Walker | 2022 | DE

Travon Walker | 2022 | DE Source:Getty

Drafted by: Jacksonville Jaguars

College: Georgia

3. Trevor Lawrence | 2021 | QB

Trevor Lawrence | 2021 | QB Source:Getty

Drafted by: Jacksonville Jaguars

College: Clemson

4. Joe Burrow | 2020 | QB

Joe Burrow | 2020 | QB Source:Getty

Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

College: LSU

5. Kyler Murray | 2019 | QB

Kyler Murray | 2019 | QB Source:Getty

Drafted by: Arizona Cardinals

College: Oklahoma

6. Baker Mayfield | 2018 | QB

Baker Mayfield | 2018 | QB Source:Getty

Drafted by: Cleveland Browns

College: Oklahoma

7. Myles Garrett | 2017 | DE

Myles Garrett | 2017 | DE Source:Getty

Drafted by: Cleveland Browns

College: Texas A&M

8. Jared Goff | 2016 | QB

Jared Goff | 2016 | QB Source:Getty

Drafted by: Los Angeles Rams

College: California

9. Jameis WInston | 2015 | QB

Jameis WInston | 2015 | QB Source:Getty

Drafted by: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

College: Florida St.

10. Jadeveon Clowney | 2014 | DE

Jadeveon Clowney | 2014 | DE Source:Getty

Drafted by: Houston Texans

College: South Carolina

11. Eric Fisher | 2013 | OT

Eric Fisher | 2013 | OT Source:Getty

Drafted by: Kansas City Chiefs

College: Central Michigan

12. Andrew Luck | 2012 | QB

Andrew Luck | 2012 | QB Source:Getty

Drafted by: Indianapolis Colts

College: Stanford

13. Cam Newton | 2011 | QB

Cam Newton | 2011 | QB Source:Getty

Drafted by: Carolina Panthers

College: Auburn

14. Sam Bradford | 2010 | QB

Sam Bradford | 2010 | QB Source:Getty

Drafted by: St. Louis Rams

College: Oklahoma

15. Matthew Stafford | 2009 | QB

Matthew Stafford | 2009 | QB Source:Getty

Drafted by: Detroit Lions

College: Georgia

16. Jake Long | 2008 | OT

Jake Long | 2008 | OT Source:Getty

Drafted by: Miami Dolphins

College: Michigan

17. JaMarcus Russell | 2007 | QB

JaMarcus Russell | 2007 | QB Source:Getty

Drafted by: Oakland Raiders

College: LSU

18. Mario Williams | 2006 | DE

Mario Williams | 2006 | DE Source:Getty

Drafted by: Houston Texans

College: NC State

19. Alex Smith | 2005 | QB

Alex Smith | 2005 | QB Source:Getty

Drafted by: San Francisco 49ers

College: Utah

20. Eli manning | 2004 | QB

Eli manning | 2004 | QB Source:Getty

Drafted by: San Diego Chargers

College: Ole Miss

21. Carson Palmer | 2003 | QB

Carson Palmer | 2003 | QB Source:Getty

Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

College: USC

22. David Carr | 2002 | QB

David Carr | 2002 | QB Source:Getty

Drafted by: Houston Texans

College: Fresno State

23. Michael VIck | 2001 | QB

Michael VIck | 2001 | QB Source:Getty

Drafted by: Atlanta Falcons

College: Virginia Tech

24. Courtney Brown | 2000 | DE

Courtney Brown | 2000 | DE Source:Getty

Drafted by: Cleveland Browns

College: Penn State

25. Tim Couch | 1999 | QB

Tim Couch | 1999 | QB Source:Getty

Drafted by: Cleveland Browns

College: Kentucky

26. Peyton Manning | 1998 | QB

Peyton Manning | 1998 | QB Source:Getty

Drafted by: Indianapolis Colts

College: Tennessee

For the rest of the list [CLICK HERE] to see it on lineup.com.

Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

26 items
Local

Past Number One Overall Picks In The NFL Draft

Pop Culture

Jazmine Sullivan Returns To Music With A New Fall Tour With Maxwell

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Karen Vaughn The Fix Logo 2021 (dec)
Entertainment

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Ne Ne Leakes Gives Relationship Advice On Infidelity

Entertainment

Angela Bassett Talks Lending Her Riveting Voice To ‘QUEENS’

Local

Fort Wayne Man Arrested for Child Molestation

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life
Local

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close