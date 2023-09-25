On This Day September 25, 1980: T.I. Was Born

On this day, the legendary ATL rapper Clifford Joseph Harris, known as T.I. or T.I.P Harris was born. Coming straight out of Atlanta, Georgia, T.I. left a mark on the music industry and still continues to succeed in business and comedy to this day.

T.I. emerged in rap in the early 2000s with his debut album, “I’m Serious.” However, it was his second album, “Trap Muzik,” that really blew him up. Known for his unique Southern style and playa’ lyrics, he became a problem in the rap scene. Tracks like “Rubber Band Man” and “Bring Em Out” solidified his status as a hard-hitting southern rap heavyweight.

READ MORE

TIP Harris and Haha Mafia Came Through Naptown

T.I Seemingly Hits Back At Accusers On “What Its Come To”

Later, T.I. took things further beyond the music. He’s seen a ton of success as an actor, entrepreneur, and now a new comic in the scene. He’s played roles in films like “ATL“, “Takers“, “Cut Throat City“, “Ride Along 2“, “Get Hard“, “Identity Theif” & “Ant-Man“. He has investments and businesses within the clothing, restaurant, and entertainment industries.

As he celebrates another year of life, let’s honor T.I. for his incredible contributions to the world of hip-hop and his commitment to making a positive impact on the culture. Happy Birthday T.I.P Harris!