On This Day September 25, 1980: T.I. Was Born

Published on September 25, 2023

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

On this day, the legendary ATL rapper Clifford Joseph Harris, known as T.I. or T.I.P Harris was born. Coming straight out of Atlanta, Georgia, T.I. left a mark on the music industry and still continues to succeed in business and comedy to this day.

T.I. Visits MTV's "Sucker Free" - September 29, 2008

Source: George Napolitano / Getty

T.I. emerged in rap in the early 2000s with his debut album, “I’m Serious.” However, it was his second album, “Trap Muzik,” that really blew him up. Known for his unique Southern style and playa’ lyrics, he became a problem in the rap scene. Tracks like “Rubber Band Man” and “Bring Em Out” solidified his status as a hard-hitting southern rap heavyweight.

T.I. Performing In Concert

Source: John Atashian / Getty

Later, T.I. took things further beyond the music. He’s seen a ton of success as an actor, entrepreneur, and now a new comic in the scene. He’s played roles in films like “ATL“, “Takers“, “Cut Throat City“, “Ride Along 2“, “Get Hard“, “Identity Theif” & “Ant-Man“. He has investments and businesses within the clothing, restaurant, and entertainment industries.

HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

As he celebrates another year of life, let’s honor T.I. for his incredible contributions to the world of hip-hop and his commitment to making a positive impact on the culture. Happy Birthday T.I.P Harris!

1. Intro

2. Trap Muzik

3. Still Ain’t Forgave Myself

4. I Can’t Quit

5. Dope Boyz

6. T.I. – Be Easy [Official Video]

7. What Happened?

8. No More Talk

9. You Ain’t Hard

10. Doin’ My Job

11. Why I’m Serious (Interlude)

12. T.I. – Let’s Get Away [Official Video]

13. I’m Serious (Club Mix)

14. T.I. – 24’s [Official Video]

15. Do It

16. T.I. – Rubber Band Man (Official Video)

17. Look What I Got

18. What’s Yo Name

19. I Still Luv You

20. Hands Up

21. Let Me Tell You Something

22. Chooz U

23. T.I. vs. T.I.P.

24. I Can’t Be Your Man

25. Bezzle

26. Hotel

27. King of da South

28. At The Bar

29. Be Better Than Me

30. Heavy Chevys

31. Long Live Da Game

32. Grand Royal

33. Outro

34. I’m Serious – Bonus Track

