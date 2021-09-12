HomeStyle & Fashion

NYFW Street Style: The Best And Baddest Looks At The Bomb Fashion Show

Posted September 12, 2021

The Bomb Fashion Show Street Style

Source: Lauren E. Williams / @ dcfashionblogger


The looks were giving. The runway was everything. And the intimate conversations said what needed to be said. Hosted by celebrity media personality Bevy Smith and founder, Claire Sulmers, Fashion Bomb Daily (FBD) held ‘The Bomb Fashion Show,’ its first-ever New York Fashion Week runway show and event on Saturday, September 11.

“We have been champions for diversity before it was a buzzword. We are excited to continue to use our platform to fuel the dreams of this underserved yet powerful community,” Sulmers said in a press release.

The event was divided into two sessions with two different runway shows in between. Aimed at giving Black and up-and-coming designers more of a voice in the fashion industry, the Bomb Fashion Show featured six emerging designers, including those with items available in the Fashion Bomb Shop. Designers included Khangle, Bree Original Designs, Oyemwen, Shane Justin, and Mah Jing Wong.

After enjoying passed appetizers, beverages, and a book signing by Bevy Smith, attendees each received a swag bag. Buzz from attendees says the bags included everything from lashes and hair products to packs of hair.

Droves of fashion lovers came out to support the premiere event. Special guests included plus size supermodel Liris Crosse, celebrity fashion stylist Ty Hunter, and Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Cynthia Bailey who joined Sulmers on stage for a conversation on the current state of the fashion industry.

“Today has shown me that we can take this on the road,” Sulmers told HelloBeautiful when asked about her vision for the Bomb Fashion Show. “I see this event in Atlanta, Houston, and many other cities.”

While you wait for the event to come to your town, check out our gallery of attendees below. You’ll find a lot of inspiration on what to wear for the next Bomb Fashion Show.

1. Fashion Bomb Daily Show

Fashion Bomb Daily Show Source:@ dcfashionblogger

@leahthecreative is your sign to get metallic boots. Now.

2. Fashion Bomb Daily Show

Fashion Bomb Daily Show Source:@ dcfashionblogger

@tyjackson4.0’s pattern mix is giving all the life.

3. Fashion Bomb Daily Show

Fashion Bomb Daily Show Source:@ dcfashionblogger

@lelliessantiago’s mini neon cow print bag is everything.

4. Fashion Bomb Daily Show

Fashion Bomb Daily Show Source:@ dcfashionblogger

Which do do you love more? @joce_blake’s oversized blazer dress or her flapper-esque pearls?

5. Fashion Bomb Daily Show

Fashion Bomb Daily Show Source:@ dcfashionblogger

This is an entire look from head to shoe. Yessss @fashion_ova_everything!

6. Fashion Bomb Daily Show

Fashion Bomb Daily Show Source:@ dcfashionblogger

We are here for @goodlady_atelier’s chill chic jean jacket and sneaker look.

7. Fashion Bomb Daily Show

Fashion Bomb Daily Show Source:@ dcfashionblogger

@taylar.chanell is killin it in her combat boots and black patterned tights.

8. Fashion Bomb Daily Show

Fashion Bomb Daily Show Source:@ dcfashionblogger

@briahna31 hair and matching dress are goals.

9. Fashion Bomb Daily Show

Fashion Bomb Daily Show Source:@ dcfashionblogger

Bring primary colors together like @rhema.mona for a classic but edgy look.

10. Fashion Bomb Daily Show

Fashion Bomb Daily Show Source:@ dcfashionblogger

Say it with your tights like @iamstewelladaville.

