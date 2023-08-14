NBA’s John Wall Dedicates New Basketball Court At Raleigh’s Roberts Park

NBA player and Raleigh nativewas in town this past Saturday to give back to the city in a big way.

The John Wall Family Foundation Basketball Court was officially dedicated at his old “stomping grounds,” Roberts Park in Raleigh’s Battery Heights Historic District. The event was complete with a youth basketball clinic, vendors, and a “back to school” backpack giveaway.

K975’s Brian Dawson was on hand as the event DJ, and he took some time to chat with Wall about giving back to his community in this major way. Plus, we had a little fun with him by asking about his top 5 NBA players on his list.

Check out the interview and photos from the dedication below!

