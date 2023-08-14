Listen Live
Radio One Exclusives

NBA’s John Wall Dedicates New Basketball Court At Raleigh’s Roberts Park

Published on August 14, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)


NBA player and Raleigh native John Wall was in town this past Saturday to give back to the city in a big way.

The John Wall Family Foundation Basketball Court was officially dedicated at his old “stomping grounds,” Roberts Park in Raleigh’s Battery Heights Historic District. The event was complete with a youth basketball clinic, vendors, and a “back to school” backpack giveaway.

K975’s Brian Dawson was on hand as the event DJ, and he took some time to chat with Wall about giving back to his community in this major way. Plus, we had a little fun with him by asking about his top 5 NBA players on his list.

Check out the interview and photos from the dedication below!

NBA’s John Wall Dedicates New Basketball Court At Raleigh’s Roberts Park  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

1. John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication

John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication Source:Paige Boyd

Dedication of the John Wall Family Foundation Court at Roberts Park, August 12, 2023, Raleigh, NC. john wall family foundation

2. John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication

John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication Source:Paige Boyd

Dedication of the John Wall Family Foundation Court at Roberts Park, August 12, 2023, Raleigh, NC. john wall family foundation

3. John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication

John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication Source:Paige Boyd

Dedication of the John Wall Family Foundation Court at Roberts Park, August 12, 2023, Raleigh, NC. john wall family foundation

4. John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication

John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication Source:Paige Boyd

Dedication of the John Wall Family Foundation Court at Roberts Park, August 12, 2023, Raleigh, NC. john wall family foundation

5. John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication

John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication Source:Paige Boyd

Dedication of the John Wall Family Foundation Court at Roberts Park, August 12, 2023, Raleigh, NC. john wall family foundation

6. John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication

John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication Source:Paige Boyd

Dedication of the John Wall Family Foundation Court at Roberts Park, August 12, 2023, Raleigh, NC. john wall family foundation

7. John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication

John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication Source:Paige Boyd

Dedication of the John Wall Family Foundation Court at Roberts Park, August 12, 2023, Raleigh, NC. john wall family foundation

8. John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication

John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication Source:Paige Boyd

Dedication of the John Wall Family Foundation Court at Roberts Park, August 12, 2023, Raleigh, NC. john wall family foundation

9. John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication

John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication Source:Paige Boyd

Dedication of the John Wall Family Foundation Court at Roberts Park, August 12, 2023, Raleigh, NC. john wall family foundation

10. John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication

John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication Source:Paige Boyd

Dedication of the John Wall Family Foundation Court at Roberts Park, August 12, 2023, Raleigh, NC. john wall family foundation

11. John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication

John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication Source:Paige Boyd

Dedication of the John Wall Family Foundation Court at Roberts Park, August 12, 2023, Raleigh, NC. john wall family foundation

12. John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication

John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication Source:Paige Boyd

Dedication of the John Wall Family Foundation Court at Roberts Park, August 12, 2023, Raleigh, NC. john wall family foundation

13. John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication

John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication Source:Paige Boyd

Dedication of the John Wall Family Foundation Court at Roberts Park, August 12, 2023, Raleigh, NC. john wall family foundation

14. John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication

John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication Source:Paige Boyd

Dedication of the John Wall Family Foundation Court at Roberts Park, August 12, 2023, Raleigh, NC. john wall family foundation

15. John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication

John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication Source:Paige Boyd

Dedication of the John Wall Family Foundation Court at Roberts Park, August 12, 2023, Raleigh, NC. john wall family foundation

16. John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication

John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication Source:Paige Boyd

Dedication of the John Wall Family Foundation Court at Roberts Park, August 12, 2023, Raleigh, NC. john wall family foundation

17. John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication

John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication Source:Paige Boyd

Dedication of the John Wall Family Foundation Court at Roberts Park, August 12, 2023, Raleigh, NC. john wall family foundation

18. John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication

John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication Source:Paige Boyd

Dedication of the John Wall Family Foundation Court at Roberts Park, August 12, 2023, Raleigh, NC. john wall family foundation

19. John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication

John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication Source:Paige Boyd

Dedication of the John Wall Family Foundation Court at Roberts Park, August 12, 2023, Raleigh, NC. john wall family foundation

20. John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication

John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication Source:Paige Boyd

Dedication of the John Wall Family Foundation Court at Roberts Park, August 12, 2023, Raleigh, NC. john wall family foundation

21. John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication

John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication Source:Paige Boyd

Dedication of the John Wall Family Foundation Court at Roberts Park, August 12, 2023, Raleigh, NC. john wall family foundation

22. John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication

John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication Source:Paige Boyd

Dedication of the John Wall Family Foundation Court at Roberts Park, August 12, 2023, Raleigh, NC. john wall family foundation

23. John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication

John Wall Family Foundation Court Dedication Source:Paige Boyd

Dedication of the John Wall Family Foundation Court at Roberts Park, August 12, 2023, Raleigh, NC. john wall family foundation

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close