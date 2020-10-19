MyNameIs Trends After Georgia Republican Senator Purposely Mispronounces Kamala Harris’ Name

Georgia Republican, Senator David Perdue is facing heat from social media users and Kamala Harris supporters after he purposely mispronounced the vice-presidential candidate’s name.
At the Trump rally, Perdue referred to Harris as “Ka-MAL-a (sic), Ka-MAL-a or Kamala, Kamala, Ka-mala, -mala, -mala, I don’t know, whatever,” and in response received laughter from the crowd.
A spokeswoman from Perdue’s campaign defended the candidate and made a statement to CNN.
In her 2019 memoir, “The Truths We Hold,” Kamala says her name is pronounced “‘comma-la,’ like the punctuation mark.”
“First, my name is pronounced ‘comma-la,’ like the punctuation mark. It means ‘lotus flower,’ which is a symbol of significance in Indian culture. A lotus grows underwater, its flower rising above the surface while its roots are planted firmly in the river bottom.”
