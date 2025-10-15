Listen Live
Entertainment

Muni Long Joins “The Boy Is Mine” Tour – Tour Setlist

Published on October 15, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4

Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Muni Long Joins “The Boy Is Mine” Tour – Tour Setlist

R&B’s next great storyteller is hitting the stage alongside legends. Muni Long, the Grammy-winning powerhouse behind “Hrs & Hrs”, brings raw emotion, timeless songwriting, and viral energy to The Boy Is Mine Tour.

Before she was Muni Long, she was Priscilla Renea — the pen behind hits for Rihanna, Ariana Grande, and Fifth Harmony. Now, she’s front and center, redefining what vulnerability and independence sound like in 2025. Her set is the perfect bridge between the golden era of R&B and the new wave of self-made artistry.

RELATED: THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025

1. “Made for Me”

2. “Time Machine”

3. “Hrs & Hrs”

4. “Plot Twist”

5. “Another”

6. Build a Bae” (unreleased/new single)

7. “Hrs & Hrs (Remix)” feat. Usher

8. “Sneaky Link”

9. “No R&B” (feat. Ann Marie)

10. Pain

11. Muni Long – Polaroid (Visualizer)

12. John Legend ft. Muni Long – Honey (Official Music Video)

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

Mozel Saunders Foundation “Boots on the Ground” Fundraiser
Events

Mozel Sanders Foundation Presents: Boots on the Ground Fundraiser

THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025
Events

THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez booked at Marion County Jail

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
24 Items
All News

Lecrae Reconstruction Tour Setlist

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close