If you’re a coffee fan like me, you’re more than likely to be a fan of espresso especially so with a boost of booze on occasion. For Espresso Martini Day, we emphasize the modern classic with some recipes to help get you started.
Espresso Martini Day is March 15 for reasons I haven’t been able to determine but from what I’ve gathered, this was just a day someone took to honor the espresso martini in all its beautiful simplicity and ability to put a spark in one’s imbibing.
In my exhaustive (that’s an exaggeration) research on the origin of the espresso martini, all signs point to British bartender Dick Bradsell, who reportedly served up a version of this drink at Fred’s Club in downtown SoHo, London. As the legend goes, a young model by the name of Kate Moss entered the establishment asking for a beverage to help her wake up and thus, the espresso martini was born.
As it stands, the modern version of the drink is a simple combination of vodka, coffee liqueur, espresso, simple syrup, and the all-important coffee beans garnish. For this roundup, there aren’t many deviations from that standard recipe but we have a couple of twists.
I can admit that while it’s not a drink I order often or craft at home, I’ll be having one with you all on this Espresso Martini Day. Cheers to you all and enjoy.
—
Photo: Getty
Mix Up One Of These Fantastic Cocktails For Espresso Martini Day 2024 was originally published on cassiuslife.com
1. Aspen Vodka’s Espresso MartiniSource:Aspen Vodka
Recipe:
2 oz Aspen Vodka
½ oz Coffee Liqueur
1 oz Espresso
¼ oz Simple Syrup
3 Coffee Beans
Preparation:
Add Aspen Vodka, coffee liqueur, espresso and simple syrup into a shaker filled with ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with 3 coffee beans.
2. Cappuccino Martini (Giselle Miami)Source:Giselle Miami
(From Giselle Miami)
2 oz E11EVEN vodka
2 oz Espresso
1 oz Simple sirup
1 oz MrBlack
Directions: Build in tin, shake, top with Parmesan foam serving up in a martini coupe. Garish with a Giselle Pearl.
3. Cafecito (Mi Campo)Source:Mi Campo
2oz Mi Campo Reposado
1oz coffee liqueur
1oz espresso
.5oz agave syrup
Shake with ice and strain into chilled coupe or martini glass and garnish with espresso beans
4. CAZADORES Café Espresso MartiniSource:Cazadores
Ingredients:
2 oz. CAZADORES Café (Made with 100% Blue Weber Agave Tequila CAZADORES Blanco)
2 oz. Fresh Brewed Coffee or 1 oz. Espresso
Coffee beans
Method: Combine ingredients with ice, shake and serve up in a cocktail. Garnish with 3 coffee beans.
5. Community Spirit’s Espresso MartiniSource:Community Spirit Vodka
Ingredients:
2 oz The Community Spirit Vodka
0.5 oz coffee liqueur
2 oz fresh Peace Coffee “Black Squirrel Espresso”
3 sugar cubes
Garnish: 3 coffee beans
Method:
Add all the ingredients to your shaker tin with ice, shake for approximately 15 seconds and double strain into a martini glass. Garnish with 3 coffee beans.
6. Doubled Oaked Espresso ManhattanSource:Woodford Reserve
1 OZ Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
3/4 OZ Coffee Liqueur
1/4 OZ Sweet Vermouth
2 Dashes Angostura Bitters
Directions: Add ingredients to a shaker tin with ice. Shake vigorously until chilled and diluted.
Double strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with a lemon peel or espresso beans.
7. Grand Marnier Espresso MartiniSource:Grand Marnier
Ingredients:
1 oz Skyy Vodka
0.75 oz Grand Marnier® Cordon Rouge (an exceptional blend of fine cognac and bitter orange liqueur)
0.25 oz Averna
0.25 oz Cinnamon Syrup
1 Espresso Shot (1.5 oz)
*Cinnamon Syrup: Bring to a boil 500 gr of white, 500 gr of water with 3 cinnamon sticks)
Method: Shake all the ingredients together with ice. Served straight up in a coupe glass.
8. Harmony Cafe MartiniSource:The Macallan
Ingredients:
2oz The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old
1oz Espresso
0.75oz Ristretto
0.25oz Coconut / Vanilla Syrup
Method:
Combine / Shake
Glass: Coupe / Martini
Garnish: Toasted Coconut & Coffee Bean Dust
9. Horseshoe CarajilloSource:Herradura
1 oz Herradura Reposado
1 oz Licor 43
1.5 oz Fresh Espresso
0.5 oz Vanilla Syrup
1 dash Orange Bitters
Directions: Shake all ingredients over ice. Fine strain into glass. Garnish with ground Nutmeg or Cinnamon to dust one half of the drink and a dehydrated orange slice.
10. Kahlúa Irish Espresso MartiniSource:Kahlúa
Ingredients:
1 oz Kahlúa
1 oz Jameson Irish Whiskey
1 oz Espresso Coffee (Cold)
3 Whole Coffee Beans
Method:
Fill your shaker with ice.
Add 1 part Kahlúa coffee liqueur, 1 part Jameson Irish Whiskey and 1 part espresso.
Shake together for 15-20 seconds, until it’s nice and foamy.
Double strain into a cocktail glass (to get rid of the ice chips), not forgetting the velvety foam.
Add 3 coffee beans on top, for good luck.
11. Ketel One’s Espresso MartiniSource:Ketel One
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Ketel One Vodka
1.5 oz Espresso Coffee
0.3 oz Raw Honey
Orange Zest
Method:
Combine first three ingredients in a shaker
Shake with ice and strain into a chilled coupe
Garnish with orange zest shavings
12. KrakaccinoSource:Kraken Rum
2 oz The Kraken Gold Spiced Rum
.05 oz Irish Cream
1 oz Espresso
Whipped Cream
Garnish: Cinnamon Stencil of The Beast
Directions: Combine all ingredients in a glass rimmed with chocolate sauce. Top with whipped cream and garnish with a cinnamon stencil of The Beast.
13. Lalo’s Espresso MartiniSource:LALO
Ingredients:
2 oz LALO Tequila
1 oz Espresso
.5 oz Coffee Liqueur
.5 oz Simple Syrup
Coffee Beans for Garnish
Method:
Add all ingredients to an ice-filled shaker tin. Shake vigorously, and strain into a cocktail coupe. Garnish with three espresso beans.
14. Nightswim at citizenM Miami Worldcenter’s Espresso MartiniSource:Nightswim at citizenM Miami Worldcenter
(From citizenM Miami Worldcenter)
1.5 oz. Tequila
2 oz. Cold brew concentrate
.5 oz. Italian coffee liqueur
4 dashes of demerara to taste
Valrhona chocolate flakes
Directions: Combine all ingredients with ice and stir until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with Valrhona chocolate flakes.
15. Repo EspressoSource:Flecha Azul
2 oz Flecha Azul Reposado Tequila
1 oz espresso
½ oz Kahlua
Dash Angostura bitters
Directions: Combine tequila, espresso and Kahlua in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a coupe glass. Add dash of Angostura bitters.
16. Sweet Liberty’s Espresso MartiniSource:Sweet Liberty
1.5 oz. Grey Goose
.5 oz. Aberfeldy Scotch
.25 oz. Coffee liqueur
.25 oz. Amaro
.25 oz. Drambuie
.5 oz. Honey
1.5 oz. Espresso coffee
Directions: Pinch of cayenne pepper in shaker. Shake very hard. Fine strain in coupe glass. Garnish with cayenne across half glass.