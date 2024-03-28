Listen Live
Mariah The Scientist Allegedly Fights One Of Young Thug's Old Lovers [Video]

Published on March 28, 2024

Mariah The Scientist Performs At Electric Brixton

According to Neighborhood Talk, Mariah The Scientist got busy last night. The video shows the ATL artist getting into a physical altercation with another woman. Sources say Mariah was fighting with one of Young Thug’s baby mothers, Cleotrapa.

Thugger & Mariah The Scientist have been dating since 2021 and look to be going strong. The Stoner rapper is currently in jail facing RICO charges.

