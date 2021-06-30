Los Angeles Lakers’ Dennis Schroder Reportedly Expecting $100-$120M Contract Has NBA Twitter Confused

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The NBA Playoffs are still currently underway, but that’s not stopping the rumor machine regarding free agency from revving up.

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder is hoping to land a significant payday. According to Armin Andres, the Vice President of the German Basketball Federation, Schroder seeks to get around $100 million to $120 million in free agency. Andres dropped the rather interesting nugget while on the Abteilung Basketball podcast (h/t basketball journalist Manuel Baraniak).

“Dennis Schroder has communicated this clearly: he wants $100, $120 million—which he will probably also get—and this sum insured cannot be insured on the normal market at the moment,” Andres said in a direct quote shared by TalkBasket.net.

Schroder actually turned down an $84 million extension offered by the Los Angeles Lakers, clearly betting on himself earlier in the season. At the time, he would have looked like a genius because he was playing well. The Lakers were besieged with injuries, with the usually very durable LeBron James sidelined with a high ankle sprain forcing him to miss an extended period of time. Schroeder stepped up, averaging 16.8 points and 7.9 assists per game from March 21-April 30.

But we all know you really make your money during the playoffs, and Schroder didn’t help his case for the Lakers or any team for that matter to throw a large bag his way. During the Lakers’ doomed playoff run, mainly because Anthony Davis only played 25 minutes over the last three playoff games, Schroder’s play was terrible.

The German hooper struggled mightily, scoring eight points in Game 4 and a big fat goose egg in Game 5. In the decisive Game 6, Schroder scored 20 points, 16 of them coming in the second half of a blowout loss to the Suns that sent King James and crew fishing.

When news of Schroder’s alleged free agency asking price hit timelines, NBA Twitter was very confused as to why he would think he deserves to be handsomely paid for such a poor showing during the playoffs.

Lakers and Schroeder were engaged in contract extension reports. Still, according to reporting from Jovan Buha and Bill Oram of The Athletic, the two sides were “far apart” with Schroder “seeking a multi-year extension that would pay him more than $20 million per year.”

Good luck with that.

You can peep more hilarious reactions to Schroder’s alleged ridiculous asking price in the gallery below.

Photo: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

Los Angeles Lakers’ Dennis Schroder Reportedly Expecting $100-$120M Contract Has NBA Twitter Confused was originally published on hiphopwired.com