Lil Nas X Trolls Nike Lawsuit As Only He Can, Twitter Shows Their Support #FreeLilNasX

Posted 23 hours ago

BET Awards 2021 - Show

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Lil Nas X might be the top so-called “troll” that Twitter has ever seen, using his abilities in such a masterful way that even his detractors have to salute his savvy ways. The “Montero” star used that gift once more on Monday morning (July 19), essentially tumbling his nose at Nike. as the so-called “Satan Shoes” lawsuit goes to court.

“[A]ll jokes aside i can’t believe i might be going to jail. who’s going to make mildly funny tweets about being gay while i’m away,” Lil Nas X wrote via Twitter which prompted a flurry of responses.

This comes on the heels of a TikTok video Lil Nas X posted last Friday that also mocked the Monday court date with Nike.

“When you have court on Monday over satan shoes and might go to jail but your label keeps telling you to make TikTok videos,” read the caption of the video which featured X with tears running down his face.

Lil Nas X landed in hot water after MSCHF shoes put out a customized part of Air Max 97 sneakers which contained red ink and a drop of human blood in its sole.

When details of the case are revealed, Hip-Hop Wired will return with updates. For now, we’re featuring some of the #FreeLilNasX tweets we’ve seen on Twitter below.

Lil Nas X Trolls Nike Lawsuit As Only He Can, Twitter Shows Their Support #FreeLilNasX  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

