HomeCelebrity News

Unbreakable Bond: Keyshia Cole & Frankie Lons Throughout The Years [Photos]

Posted 4 hours ago

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Keyshia Cole & Frankie Lons

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

Keyshia Cole has always had a special bond with her mother, Frankie Lons. On Monday, July 20th, news broke that Cole’s mother passed away at age 61. According to TMZ, Lons was celebrating her birthday on Sunday when she suffered an overdose. Lons has been open about her decade-long battle with addiction and relapsed while once more on the road to sobriety.

Through this time, we keep the Cole family in our thoughts and prayers.

RELATED: Keyshia Cole’s Mother Frankie Lons Dead At 61

RELATED: Remembering The Life of Charlie Robinson [Photos]

RELATED: Rap Icon Biz Markie Pronounced Dead At 57

Unbreakable Bond: Keyshia Cole & Frankie Lons Throughout The Years [Photos]  was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
15 items
Unbreakable Bond: Keyshia Cole & Frankie Lons Throughout The Years [Photos]
 4 hours ago
07.20.21
Joel Osteen Criticized For Owning $325K Ferrari
 13 hours ago
07.20.21
Dame Dash Calls Roc-A-Fella Records Lawsuit Corny & Embarrassing
 1 day ago
07.19.21
Spike Lee Addresses Cannes Film Festival Announcement Snafu
 1 day ago
07.19.21
Future Says Blu Jasmine “Big Capping” After She Claimed He Offered 5 Stacks For Sex
 1 day ago
07.19.21
15 items
Hot Girl Summer: Megan Thee Stallion Covers Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue
 1 day ago
07.20.21
DreamDoll Details Getting Lil Kim To Collab With Her on “Funeral”
 1 day ago
07.19.21
Hi Haters: LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Blocks ‘Black Widow’ At The Box Office With $31M+ Opening Weekend
 1 day ago
07.19.21
10 items
Lil Nas X Trolls Nike Lawsuit As Only He Can, Twitter Shows Their Support #FreeLilNasX
 1 day ago
07.19.21
15 items
New Kanye West Album Is Done, Previews Project In Las Vegas
 2 days ago
07.19.21
Photos
Close