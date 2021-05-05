HomePublic Figures

Dashikis Vs. Suits: Kevin Samuels & Dr. Umar Johnson Set Off Mock Meat Beef, Twitter Picks Sides

Posted May 5, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Dr. Umar Johnson vs. Kevin Samuels

Source: Instagram / IG

The Twitter streets are in a tizzy this Wednesday evening (May 5) after a war of words kicked off by two of the culture’s most recognizable and polarizing voices. Dr. Umar Johnson and Kevin Samuels have obvious smoke for each other, taking to the respective social media channels to address each other with grown man bars.

As we’re still gathering details on what started the beef, what caught our eye is an Instagram Live video of Johnson taking aim at Samuels, criticizing openly how he’s seemingly critical and harsh towards Black women. With his usual unflinching pride intact, Johnson spoke firmly and stated that he’s not appreciative of women hopping onto Samuels’ platform to willingly take on the shots he doles out.

In a response video, Samuels, decked in his trademark suit, essentially fired back all the heavy lobs Dr. Johnson made while also slandering the man’s good name regarding the school that was said to be built on the back of fan donations. Samuels, speaking to a woman who appears to have put Johnson’s video on his radar, cut off her interjections and went on a relentless spree of sharp darts and zingers.

It isn’t known if this so-called beef will heat up beyond this moment but considering the passionate base of Samuels in recent times, this has the potential to go on for weeks if not months without many resolutions in sight.

In all seriousness, we hope these two gentlemen can find some common ground, although it seems like both are sticking with their guns. Sides are being picked on Twitter and the moment and we’ve got the best reactions below.

Photo: Instagram

Dashikis Vs. Suits: Kevin Samuels & Dr. Umar Johnson Set Off Mock Meat Beef, Twitter Picks Sides  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
20 items
Who Is Naomi Sharon, The Singer Accused Of Cheating On Her Man With Drake
 13 hours ago
05.06.21
15 items
Dashikis Vs. Suits: Kevin Samuels & Dr. Umar Johnson Set Off Mock Meat Beef, Twitter Picks Sides
 1 day ago
05.06.21
The Weeknd Calls The Grammys Corrupt, Boycott Still In Effect
 2 days ago
05.05.21
Shekinah Jo Spills Tea on Tiny Leaving Her Out to Dry, Allegedly
 2 days ago
05.05.21
Vivica A. Fox: Khloé Kardashian Should Not Be a Doormat for Tristan Thompson
 2 days ago
05.05.21
Bag Collection: Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg Partner With Bic For EZ Reach Lighter
 2 days ago
05.05.21
Yamiche Alcindor Named Host of ‘Washington Week’ on PBS
 3 days ago
05.04.21
10 items
No Joke: Tory Lanez & Chris Brown Announce Joint Project, Twitter Reminds Everyone of the Obvious
 3 days ago
05.05.21
10 items
Don Lemon Tears Into Rick Santorum’s Racist Native American Attack
 3 days ago
05.05.21
DJ Quik Burned Death Row Records Royalty Check On Instagram Live
 3 days ago
05.04.21
Irv Gotti Apologizes For Remarks About DMX’s Death
 3 days ago
05.04.21
Picture Of The 5 Deep Carter Family Lights Up Social Media
 3 days ago
05.04.21
Watch Lil Wayne Give A Heartfelt Tribute to DMX
 3 days ago
05.04.21
Model Monday: Veronica Campos Went From Creative Strategist To Campaign Star
 4 days ago
05.04.21
Photos
Close