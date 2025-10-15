Listen Live
All News

Kelly Rowland — “The Boy Is Mine Tour” Setlist (2025)

Published on October 15, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Kelly Rowland — “The Boy Is Mine Tour” Setlist (2025)

When three pillars of R&B share one stage, you know it’s about to be legendary. As Brandy and Monica headline The Boy Is Mine Tour, Kelly Rowland steps in to deliver a show-stopping set that blends power, passion, and pure nostalgia.

From her Destiny’s Child anthems to chart-topping solo hits like “Motivation” and “Like This,” Kelly reminds fans why she’s one of the most versatile voices in music.

Related Stories

Her set is a masterclass in evolution — moving effortlessly from soulful slow jams to dance-floor bangers while celebrating two decades of empowerment, confidence, and sisterhood.

RELATED: THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025

1. “Like This” (feat. Eve)

2. “Motivation” (feat. Lil Wayne)

3. “Dilemma” (Nelly & Kelly Rowland)

4. “Work” (Freemasons Remix)

5.

6. “Commander”

7. Destiny’s Child Medley

8. “Kisses Down Low”

9. “Gone”

10. “Dirty Laundry”

11. Black Magic

12. “Ice” (feat. Lil Wayne)

13. “Love Takes Over” (David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland)

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

Mozel Saunders Foundation “Boots on the Ground” Fundraiser
Events

Mozel Sanders Foundation Presents: Boots on the Ground Fundraiser

THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025
Events

THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez booked at Marion County Jail

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
24 Items
All News

Lecrae Reconstruction Tour Setlist

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close