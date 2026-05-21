Controversial Coupledom Collapsed: 'Love Island USA' Star Huda Mustafa & 'Too Hot To Handle’s Louis Russell Split After 9 Months

Huda Mustafa and Louis Russell have called it quits after almost 9 months together.

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

The Love Island USA alum and former star of Too Hot To Handle have broken up after less than a year of dating.

While rumors of a split have been swirling for weeks, amid public drama, they confirmed the news in a joint statement to E! News on May 21.

“We want to share that after taking time to reflect on what’s best for us both, we have mutually decided to part ways for the time being,” the statement reads.

Huda, who is a mother to Arleigh, 5, with ex Noah Sheline, will be “dedicating her time and energy to being the best mother, her music career and the exciting opportunities ahead.”

As for Louis, dad to Luka-Kai, 12 months, with ex Nicole Olivera, he is currently “focused on being the best father he can be and pursuing his future endeavors.”

According to their statement, the pair plans to remain friends following their separation.

“And continue to have the utmost respect and love for one another,” their statement continued. “During this time, we kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this next chapter of our lives.”

Huda and Louis were first romantically linked in July 2025, shortly after the controversial reality star left the Love Island USA villa. Their coupledom was plagued with issues from the start, and in March, Louis’ ex filed a temporary restraining order against Huda.

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Olivera accused Mustafa of making “terrifying and extremely mentally unstable threats” to her and her child, according to reports from People. Alleged text messages from Huda were also posted, which showed her begging Louis to answer her, threatening to harm herself, and more.

At the time, she made a statement on her Instagram Story denying any wrongdoing, writing: “I’m aware of what’s being said and it’s not true. I’m handling everything the right way by letting legal take care of it. I appreciate everyone who continues to support me.”

The former couple was previously involved in a controversy after they went live together laughed off a racial slur being thrown at Huda’s former Love Island USA castmate, Olandria Carthen.