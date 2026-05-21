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Cardi B's Historic Six Nominations at BET Awards

2026 BET Awards Nominations Led By Cardi B.

Published on May 21, 2026

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The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
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2026 BET Awards Nominations Led By Cardi B.

Cardi B leads the 2026 BET Awards nominations with six nods, including Album of the Year and Best Female Hip Hop Artist. Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist follow closely with five nominations each. The awards ceremony will introduce new categories honoring fashion and media influencers, with nominees like A$AP Rocky and Charlamagne Tha God. The event will take place on June 28 in Los Angeles, celebrating Black excellence in music, entertainment, and culture. Additional announcements, including performers and special honorees, are expected soon. Source: https://au.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/cardi-b-leads-2026-bet-awards-nominations-95348/

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